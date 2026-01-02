19-year-old Dharamshala Student Dies, Father Alleges Ragging, Harassment by Professor and Classmates

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student has died in Dharamshala after allegedly being harassed and ragged by her classmates and professors.

The student, Pallavi, was in her second year of graduation at the Government College in Dharamshala.

The family claimed that the student became fearful and stressed, leading to a deterioration in her condition. She was treated at various hospitals but died at DMC Hospital, Ludhiana, during the ongoing treatment.

FIR Filed Against Professors and Three Classmates

Following the incident, the deceased student's father has filed an FIR against a professor and three others, alleging ragging and harassment. According to the complaint, he alleged that on September 18, three female students assaulted her and threatened her, causing her to become mentally disturbed.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under sections 75, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009.

‘Harassed and Threatened’

The father has accused Professor Ashok Kumar of making inappropriate advances, mental harassment, and misbehaving with his daughter. He clarified that they were unable to file a complaint earlier due to their daughter's condition.

Advertisement

Further, they claimed that the student had recorded a video before her death in which she accused the professor of misbehaviour and mental harassment in the classroom and on the college campus.

The video also mentions threats made against her for opposing the professor's actions.