Indian Student Dies in Escape Attempt After Jumping From Burning Building in Germany on New Year’s Eve | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Indian student died in Germany after jumping from a burning building in an attempt to escape a fire.

He suffered serious head injuries due to the fall and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The student has been identified as Thokala Hrithik Reddy, who hails from Jangaon district of Telangana.

He was pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin. He had completed his engineering degree from Vaagdevi College of Engineering in Warangal in 2022 and moved to Germany in June 2023 for higher studies.

A fire broke out on New Year's Eve in the apartment building where Hrithik Reddy was staying. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Following this incident, Hrithik's family and friends back home have reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Germany seeking assistance in bringing his body back to the country.