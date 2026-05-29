Samarth Singh Reading Japanese Murder Mystery 'Butter' While CBI Custody Over Wife Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death: Report

Bhopal: Model and actress Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh is reportedly reading a Japanese murder mystery novel named 'Butter' while in CBI custody over the mysterious death of his wife in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Samarth is said to have been carrying 'Butter' since his arrest. Notably, the killer in the book staged her murders as suicides to shield her crimes. Twisha's her husband and in-laws are also accused of murdering her and attempting to cover it up as a suicide.

What Is The Novel About?

'Butter' was published by Japanese author Asako Yuzuki in 2017. The book centers around a female journalist Rika, who is the only female in the male-dominated newsroom. Rika wants to cover the story of a woman named Manako Kajii, who is in detention on the allegations of killing three single, divorced men after seducing them with her meals.

The book explores themes of crime, feminism and media scrutiny, among others.

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Novel Based On Real-Life Konkatsu Killer

The Konkatsu Killer

The novel is based on the real-life story of Japanese serial killer Kanae Kijima, also known as The Konkatsu Killer. Convicted of poisoning her three would-be husbands and suspected of killing four more, Kanae Kijima is presently in the Tokyo Detention House's death row.

Twisha Sharma Case

Twisha Sharma and Samarth Singh on their wedding day

Twisha Sharma, who was 33 years old, married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh just five months before she was found hanging from the rooftop of her matrimonial home under mysterious circumstances.

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Earlier suspected to be a case of suicide, Twisha's death mystery deepened as her family alleged that she was murdered. Suspicious heightened over the nature and the cause of her death since her husband went missing after her death.

Twisha's family also pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.