19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Sunday.

As per the Delhi Police officials, “A PCR call was received at around 5:30 PM in the Azadpur area, after which a team from Adarsh Nagar Police Station reached the spot. Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the youth, identified as Akash, was hit by a DTC bus, resulting in his death on the spot.”

Police stated that the bus driver fled from the scene after the accident. The offending vehicle is being identified with the help of CCTV footage.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation into the case is underway.