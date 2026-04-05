'Drugged, Raped, Forced To Convert To Islam & Eat Beef': Hyderabad Woman Recalls Horrific Torture By Husband

Hyderabad: A horrific incident of forced conversion has surfaced from Hyderabad, where a woman has alleged that she was drugged, raped and was forced to convert to Islam by her husband and his family.

The woman, while speaking to ANI, recalled that Nawaz, falsely told her that he had converted to Hinduism and his new name was Navadurga. However, after marriage, he and his family forcefully converted her to a Muslim.

“I first met Nawaz in May 2021. After meeting for one or two days, he told me that he had converted to Hinduism and his name was changed to Navadurga. Everybody from their family who was present at that time, everyone agreed on it. He actually came to rent our shop, which I posted. On 17th May, I posted, and on 18th May, he actually came to our shop. And then and there, he gave the rent and deposit of one month. That is how I met him," the woman told ANI.

Drugged, Raped At Resort

The woman alleged that on May 24, the man took him to a resort on the pretext of meeting his family. However, his family did not arrive and while waiting, the man ordered her lunch and drinks. She was forced to consume the food/drink, which allegedly had drugs. Thereafter, she lost consciousness and was allegedly raped.

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The woman said she woke up around 11 AM the next day feeling severely unwell, with pain across her body. She went to the reception to check if any other rooms had been booked under Nawaz’s name, but was told only one room was booked.

Realising she had been trapped, she returned to the room where Nawaz questioned her whereabouts. When she confronted him about the previous night, he allegedly admitted that he had assaulted her while she was unconscious and had taken photos of her.

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The woman said, “He admitted, 'While you were unconscious, I got physical with you and did whatever I wanted.' He then showed me photos he had taken of me while I was passed out. He used them to blackmail me, saying, ‘You must marry me and no one else; that is why I did this. Once we are married, I will delete the photos.’”

Blackmailed

Following the crime at the resort, the woman was continuously blackmailed by the man, who also extorted lakhs of money from her. The man threatened to leak her pictures on social media and also threatened to kill her mother and kidnap and rape her sister. The woman added that the man's brothers and friends also physically assaulted her.

Forced Marriage, Conversion

She was forced to marry Nawaz on July 28. She was then converted to Islam, renamed Nazeera and forced to read Kalma and verses from Quran. Further, the woman alleged that she was forced to consume beef despite being a vegetarian. She claimed that she was physically assaulted when she refused to eat beef. The woman further alleged that after marriage, Nawaz used to tear her clothes in front of his brothers.

Pregnancy Aborted

The woman's ordeal did not end with the marriage. She was constantly subjected to abuse. Even her phones were taken away from her. Further, when she got pregnant, her in-laws gave her medicine to abort the pregnancy. “They used to hit me a lot. they didnt let me do any pooja at home. They physically harassed me. They used to mix something in my food, and I would lose consciousness," she added.

'No Action Taken'

The woman alleged that her husband ran away from home after taking her savings of Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakhs and her ornaments.

She added, "He sold my land in Shamshabad. They gave Rs 4 lakhs to my mother. There were no papers with us…They said the rest of the amount has been taken for business…They sold my gold rings, my ornaments, around 12-13 tolas of gold."

She further claimed that she went to the police to file a complaint, but they instead registered a missing person complaint, rather than a complaint for rape or fraud. “When I filed a fraud case, they took a missing case. The person who raped me came to the police station and talked nicely to the SI and CI. No action is being taken,” the woman said.