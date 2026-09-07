19-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death at Factory in Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man identified as Sahil was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his co-workers at a factory in the Chauhan Bangar area of Delhi, police said.

The incident took place on the night of September 6, with the victim later being taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to North-East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Alwal, the incident was reported after Sahil was allegedly attacked at the factory where he worked. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jafrabad Police Station.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing and are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

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Sahil was taken to JPC Hospital following the attack. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival, police said.

The incident has prompted a police investigation in the Chauhan Bangar area, with teams working to trace the alleged attacker.

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