19-year-old National-level Taekwondo Player Allegedly Gangraped Inside Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

A 19-year-old national-level taekwondo player has allegedly been gang-raped inside an ashram located right next to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that on January 28 this year, a person called her to the ashram and fed laddus which had an intoxicating effect on her. After she became unconscious on consuming the laddus, she was raped by the mahant, priests and other people inside a temple in the ashram one by one.

The accused also said that she has the video of the incident. The victim claimed to have been intimidated by the accused after the incident.

She said that she has now lodged a complaint at the Govind Nagar police station after recovering from the trauma caused by the incident.

Recalling the day of the incident, the victim said that she was called to the ashram by a person while she was at her garments shop located outside the ashram.

The 19-year-old teenager said that she a gold-medal winner in taekwondo at the state and national level.

She has demanded the arrest of the accused but complained that the police is not taking any action in the case facing pressure from the accused priests and mahant who have connections with eminent people in the area.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said they have started investigation on the case.