Big Revelation in Espionage Case: Pakistan Spy Haseen’s Arrest Exposes ISI-terror Nexus

In a major revelation in an espionage case, a Pakistani spy has been found sharing Indian phone numbers with the ISI.

The spy, identified as Haseen, is accused of providing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) for Indian phone numbers to Pakistan's ISI.

According to sources, several Indian phone numbers are reportedly being operated from Pakistan.

During interrogation, Haseen revealed that he had passed the OTPs of Indian numbers to Pakistan-based PIOs, who are then using these numbers to operate WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

These platforms are being managed through Indian phone numbers, for the purpose of honey trapping Indian officers.

The Delhi Police Special Cell reached out to a DRDO officer, who was allegedly targeted for a honey trap.

Haseen is the brother of Qasim, who was also arrested on charges of espionage. Both are currently being questioned by the authorities.

The court has sent Qasim into custody in connection with the honey trap plot. Patiala House Court has remanded him to five days of police custody.

The 34-year-old Qasim, a cleric from Rajasthan, established contact with ISI handlers through his brother. Sources say that during interrogation, Qasim revealed that his brother had been working for Pakistan’s ISI for many years.

Officials said Qasim received approximately 2 lakh Pakistani Rupees (around INR 61,000) in different installments from Pakistan and provided intelligence information in exchange for the money.