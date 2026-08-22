19-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead In Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Hostel, Police Probe On

New Delhi: A 19-year-old third-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing student was found dead in her hostel room in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area, police said.

According to an official police statement, the incident came to light on Friday, August 21, after information regarding the student's death was received at Rajinder Nagar Police Station.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the deceased, a resident of Najafgarh, was staying in a hostel and allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room.

Following the information, local staff from Rajinder Nagar Police Station immediately reached the spot and initiated necessary action. The Crime Team was also called to the spot, and further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

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The police are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital administration said it was "deeply shocked and concerned" to learn about the incident and confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation.

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"The hospital authorities are extending full cooperation to the investigating agencies, and all relevant facts, including the circumstances leading up to the incident, are being examined," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital further assured that it would continue to cooperate with the investigating agencies and provide any relevant information as the investigation progresses.

"We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and share further information once the investigation establishes the facts," the hospital administration said.