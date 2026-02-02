'Honour Killing?’ 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, Family Alleges Suicide

Tirunelveli: Eight months after the brutal murder of Kavin Selvaganesh in July 2025 sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, a tragedy has surfaced in the Pettaipuli area of Tirunelveli.

The mysterious death of Sivamathi, a 19-year-old woman, has sparked intense outrage and reignited allegations of "honour killing" in the district.

Sivamathi was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with her partner, Ananthakrishnan, who was from a different caste, alleging that she was murdered by her own family.

According to Ananthakrishnan, the couple had been in a relationship and intended to marry on February 6, having already initiated the paperwork for a marriage certificate.

A Struggle for Love

Ananthakrishnan claimed that Sivamathi’s family, specifically her parents and uncle, were vigorously opposed to their union because they belonged to different castes.

In a complaint filed with the police, he detailed a troubling pattern of abuse leading up to her death. The family allegedly confiscated Sivamathi's mobile phone to prevent contact between the lovers.

Ananthakrishnan stated that Sivamathi had previously reached out to him, describing physical assaults and death threats from her family members.

Despite her efforts to proceed with the legal marriage process, she remained under the strict control of her relatives.

Echoes of Past Violence

The incident has drawn immediate parallels to the July 2025 Kavin Selvaganesh case in Thoothukudi. Kavin, a Dalit software engineer, was hacked to death by the brother of his partner, Subhashini.

That case, which eventually involved the arrest of the woman’s parents, led to widespread calls for a dedicated state law to curb caste-based "honour" crimes.

Investigation Underway

The Tirunelveli police have registered a case and moved Sivamathi’s body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.