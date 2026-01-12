Updated 12 January 2026 at 16:59 IST
Multiple Landmines Explode Along LoC, Intelligence Agencies Suspect Infiltration Bid
The incident was reported in the Poonch district along the LoC. Efforts are on to douse the flames. Intelligence agencies suspect this is an attempt by Pakistan to breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in order to facilitate the movement of terrorists into Indian territory.
Multiple landmines exploded along Line of Control as fire triggered from Pakistan side reached forward Indian Army locations, according to reports.
The incident was reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army troops deployed in the area, alongside firefighters, are currently working to douse the flames.
Intelligence agencies suspect this is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in order to facilitate the movement of terrorists into Indian territory.
As per reports in Pakistani news outlets, at least five policemen were killed on Monday after a remote-controlled IED targeted a police armored personnel carrier (APC) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
According to local broadcaster Geo TV, the vehicle was traveling from Gomal to Tank when the device exploded on Gomal Bazaar Road. Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area to begin an investigation.
