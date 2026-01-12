Multiple Landmines Explode Along LoC, Intelligence Agencies Suspect Infiltration Bid

Multiple landmines exploded along Line of Control as fire triggered from Pakistan side reached forward Indian Army locations, according to reports.

The incident was reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army troops deployed in the area, alongside firefighters, are currently working to douse the flames.

Intelligence agencies suspect this is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in order to facilitate the movement of terrorists into Indian territory.

As per reports in Pakistani news outlets, at least five policemen were killed on Monday after a remote-controlled IED targeted a police armored personnel carrier (APC) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

