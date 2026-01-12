Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Multiple Landmines Explode Along LoC, Intelligence Agencies Suspect Infiltration Bid

Updated 12 January 2026 at 16:59 IST

Multiple Landmines Explode Along LoC, Intelligence Agencies Suspect Infiltration Bid

The incident was reported in the Poonch district along the LoC. Efforts are on to douse the flames. Intelligence agencies suspect this is an attempt by Pakistan to breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in order to facilitate the movement of terrorists into Indian territory.

Ankita Paul
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Multiple landmines exploded along Line of Control as fire triggered from Pakistan side reached forward Indian Army locations, according to reports.

The incident was reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army troops deployed in the area, alongside firefighters, are currently working to douse the flames.

Intelligence agencies suspect this is a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in order to facilitate the movement of terrorists into Indian territory.

As per reports in Pakistani news outlets, at least five policemen were killed on Monday after a remote-controlled IED targeted a police armored personnel carrier (APC) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Advertisement

According to local broadcaster Geo TV, the vehicle was traveling from Gomal to Tank when the device exploded on Gomal Bazaar Road. Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area to begin an investigation.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 12 January 2026 at 16:55 IST