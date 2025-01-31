sb.scorecardresearch

  • 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In Sajjan Kumar Case On Feb 7

Published 19:31 IST, January 31st 2025

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In Sajjan Kumar Case On Feb 7

A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce the verdict against Sajjan Kumar on Feb 7.

Reported by: Digital Desk
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In Sajjan Kumar Case On Feb 7
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Verdict In Sajjan Kumar Case On Feb 7 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce the verdict against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case on February 7.

More details awaited

Updated 19:31 IST, January 31st 2025