1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Moves Delhi HC Challenging Conviction

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case linked to the killing of two persons, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

The appeal is listed for hearing tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier in September, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court listed a case against Sajjan Kumar for final arguments.

Kumar is facing trial in cases based on FIRs registered at Janakpuri and Vikaspuri Police Stations.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted ten days' interim bail to Naresh Sehrawat, a life convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 by a Special Judge at Patiala House Court, along with his co-accused Yashpal Singh.

Sehrawat sought interim suspension of his sentence for 14 days on account of the death of his mother, who had passed away on October 9, to perform the last rites.

A Division Bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain granted the relief to Naresh Sehrawat after verifying the fact of the death of the applicant's mother. He is a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi.

The High Court granted him interim bail, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

Sehrawat's appeal against conviction is pending before the Division Bench. Another convict, Yashpal Singh, was awarded capital punishment. This case pertains to the killing of Avtar Singh and Hardev Singh on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.