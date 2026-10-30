1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims Announce Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Delhi Rally

New Delhi: Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have announced a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, alleging that his family played a role in the violence.

Atma Singh Lubana, a victim of the 1984 riots and Vice President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said the community had not forgotten the violence and would organise a massive protest against the rally. He also announced plans to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as part of the demonstration.

Lubana accused the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family of being responsible for the violence. He claimed that thousands of people were killed, injured and left homeless during the riots and questioned the compensation provided to affected families.

Another survivor, Surendra Kaur, recalled that nine members of her family were killed during the violence. She expressed anguish over the proposed rally, saying that families affected by the riots continued to remember the loss of their loved ones even after four decades.

Advertisement

The victims have also indicated that they would approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking that permission for the rally be denied. They have urged the Congress leadership to acknowledge the suffering of the affected families and address their long-standing demand for justice.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet Ahead of Nov 1 Rally

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday held a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the opposition alliance's November 1 mega-rally at Ramlila Maidan, where leaders are expected to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

The rally, being organised under the banner of 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March', is expected to witness participation from opposition parties and workers from across the country.

Several parties, including those from southern states, have extended support to the proposed rally, with multiple Chief Ministers and senior Congress leaders expected to participate.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc was bringing together political parties as well as members of civil society, students, youth, workers and homemakers.

"I just want to say one thing - INDIA - we are all in this together. Civil society, students, youth, workers, housewives can join - we are all in this together. You heard what Mr Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) and the representative of Mr Akhilesh Yadav said. I am representing Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The Shiv Sena, JMM, RSP, CPI, RJD and others. This is a political plus. We are all in this together and we will win this together," he said.

Karnataka Minister Ajay Dharam Singh told ANI that the opposition was coming together from across the country to participate in the rally and demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"...Gyanesh Kumar has to resign... On November 1st from all over the country, all like-minded people, the entire opposition is coming together and there's going to be a mega rally. Right now, the BJP is going out of the way to prevent people from coming there, from this rally to happen. Trains are being cancelled, and metros have been cancelled. Buses have been cancelled... lakhs and lakhs of people are going to gather that day. Gyanesh Kumar has to own the responsibility, and he has to resign," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keya Ghosh defended the Election Commission, citing the affidavit filed by its full bench in the Supreme Court stating that the decision in question was unanimous.

"The full bench of the Election Commission has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the decision in question was unanimous. Questions were raised because the Election Commission is a democratic institution, where such questions can be raised.

But what is the basis for this?... Actually, they do not like Gyanesh Kumar or the Election Commission because they cannot accept their defeat in Bengal... But why are Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi silent about their victory in Kerala? When they won in Tamil Nadu, the same Gyanesh Kumar was the Chief Election Commissioner. Why did they not raise questions then?... The truth is that they have no issues. Before 2029, they want to create an excuse for their massive defeat..." she said.

The proposed November 1 rally is being organised by the Congress-led INDIA bloc against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.