1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Bombay HC Rejects Gangster Abu Salem’s Early Release Plea

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea filed by Abu Salem seeking remission and premature release from prison, holding that completion of 25 years of incarceration does not confer an automatic right to early release.

Plea for Remission Rejected

Abu Salem, one of the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, had approached the High Court arguing that he had already undergone more than 25 years of imprisonment in India. On this basis, he sought consideration for remission under existing policies applicable to life convicts.

Salem’s legal team contended that his continued incarceration was unjustified once he had crossed the 25-year threshold, which is often considered a benchmark for reviewing cases of life imprisonment. The plea also cited provisions relating to remission and early release frameworks, urging the court to direct authorities to consider his case favourably.

Court’s Observations

Rejecting the plea, the High Court made it clear that remission is not a fundamental or automatic right available to prisoners upon completion of a fixed period of sentence. The bench emphasized that such relief is subject to statutory provisions, policy guidelines, and the nature and gravity of the offence.

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The court observed that, serving 25 years in prison doesn't guarantee remission; competent authorities decide based on individual case factors like conduct, crime severity, and public interest. Courts can't mandate release solely based on time served.

The ruling underscores that remission remains a discretionary executive function, and judicial intervention is limited unless there is a clear violation of law or policy.

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Background of the Case

Abu Salem is serving multiple life sentences for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts - one of India’s deadliest terror attacks - which killed over 250 people and left hundreds injured. The attacks were a coordinated series of bomb explosions across the city, targeting key locations and causing widespread devastation.

Salem, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim, facilitated logistics for the underworld, including weapon procurement. Extradited from Portugal to India in 2005 after lengthy legal battles, his extradition included guarantees from India against the death penalty and limited sentencing per Portuguese law, significantly influencing the legal proceedings of his case regarding sentencing and imprisonment.

Legal and Policy Context

In India, life imprisonment generally means incarceration for the remainder of a convict’s natural life unless remission is granted by the government. While many states have policies allowing consideration of remission after 14, 20, or 25 years depending on the nature of the offence, such consideration does not guarantee release.

In Salem’s case, the seriousness of the crime-terrorism involving mass casualties-has been a critical factor. Courts have consistently held that convicts involved in heinous offences cannot claim parity with other prisoners when seeking early release.

No Immediate Relief

With the High Court dismissing his plea, Abu Salem will continue to remain in prison, with no immediate relief. However, he may still pursue other legal remedies or make representations before the appropriate government authorities for consideration under remission policies.

Significance of the Ruling

The judgment reinforces a key legal principle: time served alone is insufficient grounds for remission, especially in cases involving grave offences such as terrorism. It also highlights the limited role of courts in matters that fall within the executive’s domain, while ensuring that such powers are exercised within the framework of law.