Noida Protest Update: Unrest Spread to Sector 63, Over 300 Detained Amid Wage Row

Noida: Industrial unrest in Noida entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, with workers intensifying protests across key manufacturing clusters, reports IANS. What began as a wage dispute has now grown into a wider confrontation between labour groups, industry, and authorities.

Protests Spread Across Industrial Belt

Fresh demonstrations were reported from Sector 63’s A Block, one of Noida’s busiest industrial zones, where hundreds of workers gathered again despite police presence, reports IANS. However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) clarified in response that complete peace has been established at the site. Senior officers along with police teams are present, the situation remains normal, and no demonstration is currently taking place. The DCP urged people not to pay attention to rumours. The protests so far have impacted multiple sectors, including Sectors 63, 70, 84, and 121, disrupting daily operations in factories and small manufacturing units.

Core Demands: Wages, Overtime, and Job Security

Workers in Noida argue that the government’s recent wage hike fails to reflect actual living costs, and their frustration has crystallised into four core demands: higher minimum wages, double pay for overtime and holiday work, timely salaries with annual bonuses, and better conditions for contract labour. Many also highlight delayed payments and the absence of formal contracts, which they say heighten insecurity and fuel widespread anger across the industrial workforce.

Republic Exclusive: FIR Reveals Misinformation Campaign

Republic is in possession of an FIR filed at the Cyber Police Station in Gautam Buddh Nagar, detailing how false and misleading social media posts were used in an attempt to disrupt law and order in Noida through fake videos.

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The investigation has identified two primary accused responsible for spreading fear and anger among the public:

Accused 1: Jitendra Kumar Dausa – Posted a video on Facebook depicting the beating of a youth, claiming it took place in Noida. Investigation reveals the video actually originated from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

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Accused 2: X (Twitter) Handle @itsktyni – Posted a video claiming an arson incident in Sector-62, Noida. Police found the footage to be completely fake and filmed in a different location.

Police have registered cases against the accused under strict legal sections for spreading rumors and disturbing the peace. Authorities maintain that these fabricated narratives have had a negative impact on the law and order situation, contributing significantly to the atmosphere of tension prevailing in several areas.

Police Crackdown and Arrests

Authorities have confirmed that over 300 people have been detained so far as police moved to disperse gatherings and prevent escalation. Security has been tightened across sensitive zones, with additional personnel deployed to maintain order. Officials said that while most protests were peaceful, there were instances of stone-pelting and attempts to damage property, prompting swift intervention.

Suspected Organised Mobilisation

Early investigations indicate that the protests may have been coordinated through digital channels. Police sources say WhatsApp groups and QR codes were allegedly used to mobilise crowds quickly.

There are also claims that masked individuals joined the protests and attempted to incite violence, including arson and vandalism. Authorities are now probing whether external elements played a role in escalating tensions.

Administration Announces Fresh Measures

In an effort to defuse the situation, District Magistrate Medha Roopam announced a series of directives aimed at addressing workers’ concerns:

Salaries must be credited before the 10th of every month

Annual bonuses to be paid before November each year

Double wages for overtime and work on weekly holidays

Mandatory formation of women-led committees to address sexual harassment

Installation of complaint boxes in industrial units



Officials have urged companies to strictly comply with these rules to prevent further unrest.

Industry Impact and Ongoing Tensions

The continued protests have begun affecting productivity in Noida’s industrial belt, which houses thousands of small and medium enterprises. Factory owners are concerned about supply chain disruptions if the situation persists. Despite government assurances, workers remain on the streets, indicating a trust deficit between labour and administration. Many say implementation, not announcements, will determine whether the agitation subsides.

A Delicate Balance Ahead