2-3 Jaish Terrorists Holed Up in J&K's Kathua; Security Forces Intensify Search Operation

Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir: In the latest development on Wednesday’s encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Kamadh Nullah area, officials have revealed that two to three terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are currently holed up in the region.

Security forces have intensified operations in the surrounding Kahog forest to track down and neutralize the insurgents.

IG Jammu Police Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma and SP Operations have arrived at the site of the operation in Kathua, as per latest reports.

Earlier in the day, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was injured during a fierce encounter with security forces in the Kahog forest area of Billawar, Kathua. Acting on intelligence regarding militant movement, a joint team of the J&K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the dense terrain, trapping two to three infiltrators.

The operation, supervised by senior officers including the SSP Kathua, remains ongoing. The operation is being conducted by security agencies to dismantle militant hideouts and secure the infiltration routes.