2 Balloons Marked 'SGA Pakistan', Pak Currency Recovered From Jammu and Kashmir, Probe Underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Two balloons of Pakistani origin were found in a day, one with “SGA Pakistan” text written in both English and Urdu and the other with Pakistani currency tied to it at different locations.

The "SGA Pakistan"-marked balloon was found in the Pacholi village of Purmandal, Samba. Another was recovered in the village of Swankha in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu.

The balloon was found lying in open agricultural land and during the inspection, one Pakistani currency note was recovered from the vicinity of the balloon.

Both of the balloons were now seized and now under investigation for the circumstances under which the balloons arrived in the area by the authorities.

Advertisement

This comes after three suspected Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed entered a civilian home in Soan village of the Majalta area, demanding food from a local Bakerwal family. Following the incident, villagers immediately alerted security forces, who swiftly cordoned off the region.

The terrorists who reportedly infiltrated recently were tracked to a forested hideout, sparking an ongoing massive search operation with all escape routes sealed.

Advertisement