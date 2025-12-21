Updated 21 December 2025 at 14:07 IST
2 Balloons Marked 'SGA Pakistan', Pak Currency Recovered From Jammu and Kashmir, Probe Underway
Two Pakistan-origin balloons were found at separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir, one in Pacholi village marked with "SGA Pakistan" in English and Urdu, and another in Swankha village where a Pakistani currency note was recovered nearby prompting an ongoing investigation.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two balloons of Pakistani origin were found in a day, one with “SGA Pakistan” text written in both English and Urdu and the other with Pakistani currency tied to it at different locations.
The "SGA Pakistan"-marked balloon was found in the Pacholi village of Purmandal, Samba. Another was recovered in the village of Swankha in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu.
The balloon was found lying in open agricultural land and during the inspection, one Pakistani currency note was recovered from the vicinity of the balloon.
Both of the balloons were now seized and now under investigation for the circumstances under which the balloons arrived in the area by the authorities.
This comes after three suspected Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed entered a civilian home in Soan village of the Majalta area, demanding food from a local Bakerwal family. Following the incident, villagers immediately alerted security forces, who swiftly cordoned off the region.
The terrorists who reportedly infiltrated recently were tracked to a forested hideout, sparking an ongoing massive search operation with all escape routes sealed.
The incident occurred around 7 pm a few kilometres away in the Jofar area of Udhampur district, where an intense encounter broke out on Monday evening between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, resulting in the death of a police officer who succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the exchange.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 21 December 2025 at 14:04 IST