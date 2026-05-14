‘2-Day WFH, No Vehicle Day, Metro Mondays’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Big Fuel-Saving Crackdown Amid Global Energy Crisis

New Delhi: In a major push aimed at reducing fuel consumption amid escalating global uncertainty over the Iran war crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of sweeping austerity and mobility measures for the national capital, including mandatory work-from-home days, Metro-only travel for ministers and restrictions on government expenditure.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said the measures were aimed at reducing dependence on petrol and diesel while promoting sustainable public transport and digital governance practices.

Among the biggest announcements was a directive mandating two days of work-from-home every week across offices in Delhi.

“In Delhi, every week, work-from-home will be there for two days. Every company will observe this,” Gupta said.

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The Delhi government also announced the launch of “Metro Monday”, under which all ministers and government officials will commute exclusively by the Delhi Metro every Monday.

“Every Monday will be observed as Metro Monday where all ministers and officers will come and go by Metro,” Gupta said, while appealing to Delhi residents to voluntarily observe a “No Vehicle Day” once every week.

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“We appeal to the people of Delhi to observe one day as a No Vehicle Day, a day of your own choice,” she said.

As part of the austerity drive, the Delhi government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months.

The Chief Minister also announced transport support systems for government employees, saying buses would be arranged in colonies where government officials reside to ferry them to nearby Metro stations.

“In colonies where government officials reside, we will provide buses for ferrying them to Metro stations,” Gupta said.

The government also announced major cuts in official expenditure and travel.

Domestic travel expenditure by the Delhi government will be reduced by 20 per cent, while international travel for officials has been completely suspended for the time being.

“There will be no international travel for officials,” Gupta said.

The government has also decided to shift a substantial part of official functioning online, with a target of conducting at least 50 per cent of meetings virtually.

“From our side, we will try that 50 per cent of the meetings are held online,” she said.

The Chief Minister also urged educational institutions and the judiciary to adopt similar measures to reduce travel and fuel usage.

“We urge colleges and universities to go online for less important courses. We also urge courts to use online hearings,” Gupta said.

In another key decision, the Delhi government announced that large public events and conferences would be avoided for the next three months as part of the broader austerity and conservation exercise.