2 Days After Cop Shot, Accused Ratan Sheikh Killed In Birbhum Encounter; CM Adhikari Backs Police

Kolkata: In another encounter in West Bengal, Ratan Sheikh, accused of firing at a police team and injuring a constable in Birbhum, was shot dead in police retaliatory firing. The police action took place within two days of the shooting in Likabazar, which comes under Shantiniketan police station's jurisdiction.

According to reports, with Ratan's death, the number killed in such encounters in the state has reached 5. The police took the action after the accused wounded a constable in firing and the Chief Minister demanded answers about how a man facing dozens of cases was free to allegedly open fire on police.

It is said that the police had gone to Likabazar on Friday evening to arrest Ratan. According to police, the accused opened fire as police approached him, leaving constable Biswajit Das injured, with a bullet hitting his left leg. Das was taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, then to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, and on Sunday to a hospital in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Visits Injured Constable

After the shooting incident, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited Constable Das at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. He praised the constable's courage, assuring that the police would ensure the incident did not go unpunished. CM Adhikari stated that those responsible would face appropriate punishment and stressed the government would act within the law. "I will do whatever is required under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. I will speak in accordance with the law," he said.

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He maintained that the police had freedom to respond according to the situation and the right to defend themselves when faced with danger. He stressed that firearms were provided for use when necessary, not simply to be carried without being used.

"These are not given to the police to be kept in their pockets. They must be used at the right time," the Chief Minister noted. He further stated police had been given a free hand against criminals, including murderers, gangsters and rapists. However, he reiterated that any action must be taken in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the law.

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Who Was Ratan Sheikh?

Ratan Sheikh was a resident of Saonta village in Birbhum's Nanur. He was reportedly known for criminal activities and had several cases against him, including illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking. The police sources asserted that he had been arrested a few months earlier, secured bail on Friday, and was then sought in another case, during which he allegedly opened fire and injured Das.

Adhikari questioned how Ratan secured bail during the court's Puja vacation. He stressed that the circumstances would be examined, and the role of the government lawyer handling the case would also come under scrutiny. According to Adhikari, Ratan had obtained bail in 36 cases at the same time. The Chief Minister said that the circumstances under which this happened were being looked into.