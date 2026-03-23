2 Death in 72 Hours: Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital Under Scanner Again Over Accusations of Negligence

Kolkata, West Bengal: Kolkata's R.G Kar Hospital is under the scanner 72 hours after the lift tragedy on Friday (March 20th, 2026) that lead to the death of 40-year-old Arup Banerjee. Reports state, Biswajit Samanta, a 60-year-old reisdent from Nimta, died after he was instructed to use a toilet outside the hospital and was not even provided a stretcher.

Talking about the incident, his wife, Ila, informed, “We brought him to the hospital on Sunday night, as he was bleeding from the nose. He felt a little better after treatment. Then he needed to use the toilet. But no stretcher was provided. How can a sick person be asked to walk like that?” The deceased's son further added, “There was no toilet nearby, and we were told to take my father outside or upstairs. No stretcher was given. He somehow walked and then suddenly collapsed. If there had been a nearby toilet or assistance, this tragic incident might not have happened.”

Hospital staff, however, claimed that there are toilets in the trauma care unit where Samanta was admitted, raising questions as to why the patient was instructed to use the facilities outside the premises.

Cases of negligence continue

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On Friday, the hospital was witness to another tragic incident when 40-year-old Arup Banerjee died after being struck in a faulty lift in the hospital which lead to severe trauma injuries. His wife and 3-year-old son was also present during the incident and stated that there were lift operators present on duty during the tragic incident and claimed that the staff ‘stood there and listened to music’ instead of helping them save the deceased.

The authorities have arrested 5 individuals including lift operators Milan Kumar Das, Biswanath Das, and Manas Kumar Guha as well as security guards Ashraful Rehman and Subhadip Das in relation to the case.