Over 3 Lakh Indians Have Returned From Gulf, PM Modi Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told Parliament that more than 3.75 lakh Indians have been safely evacuated from conflict zones in West Asia since hostilities erupted between Iran, Israel, and the United States late last month. Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, Modi said helping Indians abroad remains the government’s top priority as the war continues to escalate across the Gulf region.

The Prime Minister confirmed that 1,000 Indians had already returned from Iran, including over 700 medical students. He added that 24/7 helplines have been set up to assist families of those stranded, missing, or injured. “Every Indian is being provided necessary assistance. Unfortunately, some have died and some are missing. In such cases, families are being given help,” Modi said, stressing that the government is working round the clock to ensure safety and support.

Modi urged lawmakers to present a unified voice to the world, noting that nearly one crore Indians live and work across Gulf countries. “It is essential that Indian parliament sends out a unified voice to the world. Since the war has started, every Indian national has been provided with essential services,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the economic impact of the conflict, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that India’s oil and gas supplies have been disrupted, with 60 percent of LPG imports passing through the strategic waterway. “Petrol, diesel and gas supply should not be affected, is our focus. Domestic production of LPG has increased to meet demand,” Modi explained.

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The situation has grown more tense after Iran’s Defense Council threatened to deploy naval mines across the Persian Gulf if a land invasion occurs. Tehran has already warned it could permanently shut the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would cripple global energy flows. The US has demanded the waterway be reopened, while regional powers brace for further escalation.

Modi condemned attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait, calling them “unacceptable.” He reassured Parliament that India has faced global crises before and will overcome this one too. “We shall fight it again, for no lives deserve to be sacrificed,” he said.