'Grainy Screen For Hours, Channel Moved From 44th Spot To 61st': Is Vijay Stifling Press? Minister Calls It 'Technical Glitch'

Chennai: A major broadcast disruption on Puthiya Thalaimurai, one of Tamil Nadu’s independent Tamil news channels aired on the state government-controlled Arasu Cable TV network on May 28 (Thursday) sparked off widespread concern among a large section of viewers along with journalists and civil society groups who questioned whether it was a deliberate attempt to suppress a news channel reputed for its objective reporting and editorial independence.

What Happened On Thursday Afternoon?

Around 2 PM on May 28, viewers across several parts of the state faced difficulty accessing Puthiya Thalaimurai, as the screen reportedly turned grainy, having poor reception and audio quality.

Around the same time, it was also claimed that the channel which could earlier be accessed at the 44th position on the Arasu Cable network, was shifted to the 61st position. However, soon after public outcry, it was restored to its original 44th position by around 9 PM on Thursday. The quality of the broadcast also got restored gradually and could be easily accessed by Friday.

What The Tamil Nadu Minister Said

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Minister for Information and Publicity A Rajmohan denied any role by the state authorities of deliberate blackout of the channel on Arasu Cable network, putting all the blame on “technical issues”.

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Asserting that the channel had not been taken off air, he said “nothing of that sort happened,” however acknowledging that in “some places it was pushed back.” He informed that “technical glitches were immediately investigated and everything has been corrected.”

“In Arasu cable TV, the Puthiya Thalaimurai channel was not disabled. Due to a technical issue, it was only pushed back. They fixed it in two hours. Do not approach ordinary matters with a negative mindset,” he reportedly said.

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‘Media Key Pillar of Democracy’

Minister A Rajmohan acknowdged that “constructive crticism” is necessary for every government, asserting that "media is a key pillar of democracy.” He informed that the glitches have been fized and can now be accessed even at this own office. He further assured that he is ready to address any such concerns in future directly.

No Media Interations With CM Vijay In Delhi

The episode took place day after Puthiya Thalaimurai highlighted reports which questioned the absence of any format media interactions by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during his visit to the national capital as well as other official occasions. It also brought to light concerns regarding transparency in his governance and mentioned that chief ministers are known to brief the press after any crucial meetings with the Prime Minister and other dignitaries in the national capital.

How AIADMK Responded

AIADMK condemned the incident, accusing the ruling TVK government of following “DMK-model” authoritarianism. The Opposition party in Tamil Nadu also cited cases against social media users, attempts to block accounts of Opposition leaders, and arrests of critics - all aimed at stiffling dissent. The party also warned that such steps undermine the state's democratic principles.

What Puthiya Thalaimurai Said

Puthiya Thalaimurai which has faced several such disruptions under different political regimes in Tamil Nadu issued a stern statement reiterating “its commitment to fearless and objective journalism, and continue to uphold the highest standards of independent reporting despite challenges.”

"Puthiya Thalaimurai has always stood firmly for credible, people-centric and objective journalism. Attempts to obstruct or intimidate us, irrespective of where they come from, will not weaken our resolve. We will continue to report with courage, integrity and responsibility, and will never bend or back down from our journalistic principles,” the organisation said.