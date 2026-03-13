2 Indians Killed & 10 Injured After Drone Attack In Oman, MEA Confirms

New Delhi: Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), on Friday shared updates about the death of two Indians who passed away in Muscat and also provided an update on Safesea Vishnu, noting that the efforts are underway to repatriate the 15 Indian nationals and also to bring back the mortal remains of the Indian national.

He made the remarks during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.

Mahajan said that of the 10 injured, five had been discharged while others were receiving treatment--with none having serious injuries. He underlined that the mission remains in close touch and continues to provide all assistance.

"I wish to share with all of you an incident which has happened in Sohar City in Muscat today. There was an attack, and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died. We express our deepest condolences to their families. Of the 11 injured, 10 are Indians. Out of them, 5 have been discharged after receiving treatment, and 5 others are receiving treatment in local hospitals. None of them are reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the concerned company and local authorities and is rendering all assistance", Mahajan said.

Advertisement

Two expatriate workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area in the Sohar province of Oman, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state news agency.

Citing a security source, Al Jazeera reported that the drone crashed in the al-Awahi industrial area, resulting in the deaths of two foreign workers and injuries to several others.

Advertisement

Another drone was shot down in the Sohar province during the same incident.

Mahajan also provided an update on Safesea Vishnu, noting that the 15 crew members had been safely evacuated and efforts are underway to safely bring back the mortal remains of the Indian national, alongside the repatriation of the seafarers.

He said, “An update on Safesea Vishnu, which came under attack on the 9th of March near Basra in Iraq. The 15 crew members have been safely evacuated and are currently lodged in a hotel in Basra. Efforts are also underway to transport the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national and for safe repatriation of the 15 rescued seafarers. Our mission team is in Basra and is rendering all assistance.”

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations.