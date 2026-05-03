2 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Gujarat

Junagadh: Two women were killed and more than 15 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Saturday after a nilgai suddenly crossed the road, a police official said.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from Bhavnagar city to Dwarka and Somnath, two of the most prominent pilgrimage sites in Gujarat.

According to police, the accident occurred near Rahij village, a few kilometres from Mangrol town, when a nilgai unexpectedly darted across the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the scene to assist the injured and alerted the authorities. Police said that the two women died on the spot and the injured were immediately rushed to Junagadh Civil Hospital. The deceased individuals have not yet been identified.

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Further details are awaited.

Last month, 21 people lost their lives after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

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The accident took place in the morning hours as the bus, traveling from a remote village towards Udhampur, attempted to negotiate a blind curve on the hilly road. The vehicle lost control and overturned, tumbling down the slope.