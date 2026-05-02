Kid's Eye Gouged Out In Gruesome Murder: 13-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death For Plucking Watermelon | Agra Shocker

Agra: The gruesome murder of a 13-year-old boy for allegedly plucking a watermelon from his own field has sent shockwaves across India. Tensions gripped Soni Kheda village after the boy named Amrit Kushwaha was found lying in a pool of blood, following which police personnel were deployed to the area.

According to reports, the child had plucked watermelon from a field owned by his family. Agitated by the boy's action, two men allegedly stabbed the boy multiple times. The attackers have been identified as Riazuddin and Shirazuddin, whom the child's family had leased out the land.

The duo are accused of brutally stabbing the boy in the face with a knife used to cut watermelons. After committing the crime, Riazuddin and Shirazuddin left Amrit lying in a pool of blood.

When Amrit did not return home, his family launched a search operation, only to discover his bloodied body. The family reporting claimed that the child was attacked so animalistically that one of his eyes was gouged out.

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