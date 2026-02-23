2 Killed, 3 Injured After Roof Of 75-Year Old Building Collapses In Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: At least two people were killed, and three critically injured after a portion of the roof of a commercial building collapsed at Valiyangadi in Kozhikode on Sunday, officials said.

According to sources, the building, owned by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, is around 75 years old and had been in a dilapidated condition. The shop owners had been demanding its renovation for several years, citing safety concerns.

Seven people were present at the site when the incident occurred, preliminary information said. Two of them managed to rush out promptly as the cracks appeared, while five others were trapped under the debris when the roof collapsed. The victims were reportedly standing and waiting beneath the portion that collapsed.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to pull those trapped from the rubble. The deceased have been identified as Jabar and Ashraf, both natives of Kozhikode. Three others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse, and the sequence of events leading to it.

