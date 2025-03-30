2 Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Heading to PM Modi's Bilaspur Event Falls Off Bridge

Updated March 30th 2025, 12:51 IST
Bilaspur: Two people were killed and seven others injured when an SUV carrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, plunged off a bridge into a river in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, according to police.
The incident took place around 9 am near Kotmi village, within the jurisdiction of the Pendra police station. Authorities stated that the SUV, which had eight people on board, was traveling from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district to Bilaspur.
The driver reportedly lost control as the vehicle approached the bridge over the Son River, striking a female pedestrian before falling into the water. The pedestrian and the driver died at the scene, while seven other passengers in the SUV were injured. The victims were identified as Ramita Bai, a resident of Pandrikhar village, and the driver, Babu Lal Chaudhary.
The injured passengers were transported to the Gaurela district hospital, with five in critical condition.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone, start work, and inaugurate several development projects in Mohbhattha village, Bilaspur district, valued at over Rs 33,700 crore. According to the press release, “In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur. He will also lay the foundation stone of Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) spanning 540 km worth over Rs 2210 crore. He will flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud. He will also dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh.”
