2 Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Heading to PM Modi's Bilaspur Event Falls Off Bridge

Bilaspur: Two people were killed and seven others injured when an SUV carrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, plunged off a bridge into a river in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, according to police.

The incident took place around 9 am near Kotmi village, within the jurisdiction of the Pendra police station. Authorities stated that the SUV, which had eight people on board, was traveling from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district to Bilaspur.

The driver reportedly lost control as the vehicle approached the bridge over the Son River, striking a female pedestrian before falling into the water. The pedestrian and the driver died at the scene, while seven other passengers in the SUV were injured. The victims were identified as Ramita Bai, a resident of Pandrikhar village, and the driver, Babu Lal Chaudhary.

The injured passengers were transported to the Gaurela district hospital, with five in critical condition.