Updated 3 November 2025 at 23:01 IST
2 Killed, Several Injured As Bus En Route to Hyderabad from Eluru Overturns, Rescue Ops Underway
Eluru, Andhra Pradesh: Two people have been killed and several injured as a private bus en route to Hyderabad from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh overturned.
The accident took place near Jubilee Nagar in Lingapalem Mandal in Eluru district.
Relief operations are underway. The injured are being taken to Lingapalem government hospital for treatment.
Police sources said that the bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time of the accident.
More details are awaited.
Earlier in the day, at least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway near Mirzaguda village in Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy district.
The accident took place at around 6:30 AM when a gravel-laden lorry coming from the wrong direction rammed into the bus with about 70 passengers on board. According to reports, the impact of the collision was so severe that the truck’s gravel load fell onto the bus, trapping several passengers inside.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 23:01 IST