2 Maoists Killed As Encounter With Security Forces Underway In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

New Delhi: In a major operation against Maoist insurgents, two militants- including high-ranked Maoist leader Papa Rao- were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, near the Malkangiri border today.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding the Maoist activity, the DRG, STF and CRPF launched a joint Kobra Jawan operation in the maoist-affected area and got into gun fight with the naxals after a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in the northwestern region of the state.

Sporadic exchanges of gunfire

Police officials stated that the mission was specifically focused on the dense forests and steep hills, where the insurgents were believed to be hiding. As the mission progressed, sporadic exchanges of gunfire broke out between the security personnel and the Maoists. These clashes, which began in the early morning hours, were still ongoing at the time of the latest update.

Meanwhile, to maintain operational security and protect the personnel on the ground, specific details, including the precise coordinates of the clash, the size of the security contingent, and other tactical information, were kept confidential for the time being.

“Detailed information will be shared after the completion of the operation,” Bastar's Inspector General P Sundarraj said.

The latest encounters come amid intensified operations against Maoists, ahead of the March 2026 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate left-wing extremism from the country.

14 Maoists Killed In Separate Encounters

In another case, at least 14 Maoists were killed in separate encounters by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts earlier this month.

In Bijapur district, two Maoists were killed during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the southern forested belt. Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists, a search operation was launched by a team of the DRG in the South Bastar region. According to police officials, intermittent firing between security forces and Maoists began around 5 am.