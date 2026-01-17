'This Election Was Not Easy': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Breaks Silence After Party's Setback In BMC

'This Election Was Not Easy', MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Breaks Silence After Party's Setback in BMC | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief on Saturday broke his silence on party performance after the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, swept the Maharashtra local body elections, leading to the end of the 25-year-long Thackeray dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In his tweet, Raj Thackeray acknowledged the election was not an easy one as he congratulated the winners.

"First and foremost, heartfelt congratulations to all the elected corporators of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena. This election was not an easy one," he wrote.

He pointed to his shortcomings, stating that "It is saddening that MNS did not achieve the expected success." However, he promised to not give hope.

Our very breath is Marathi: Raj Thackrey

Further, he reiterated his stance on Maratha people, saying, "Our fight is for the Marathi people, for the Marathi language, for Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This fight itself is our very existence."

He ended the note on again warning that ruling powers will not leave any chance to violate the Marathi people.

"Therefore, we must stand firmly behind our Marathi people. Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our very breath is Marathi," he added.

Raj Thackeray Tweet/ @RajThackeray

Mahayuti Sweeps Civic Bodies Poll

In the high-stakes Maharashtra municipal corporation elections held on January 15, the faction led by Sharad Pawar-NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faced a significant electoral setback where the poll veteran emerged as one of the biggest losers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra civic elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has swept the Maharashtra local body elections, securing control over most civic bodies across the state. The sweeping victory of the Mahayuti also ended the 25-year reign of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The alliance has clinched victories in key cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Panvel, Dhule, Ulhasnagar, Jalgaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, and Jalna.

The BJP-Shinde Sena alliance victory in Mumbai, leading to the end of the 25-year-long Thackeray dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

BJP Turns Jibe Into Celebration

Following the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance victory in Mumbai, BJP leaders turned the earlier taunt into a symbolic celebration as BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sent boxes of rasmalai to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, calling it a “sweet” response to the electoral verdict.

The ras malai jibe gained traction after Raj Thackeray earlier responded with a jibe, referring to Annamalai as “rasmalai” and invoking the controversial slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, remarks that quickly escalated into a wider political and cultural controversy.