'This Election Was Not Easy': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Breaks Silence After Party's Setback In BMC
Following the victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra local body elections, which ended the Thackeray family's 25-year control of Mumbai's municipal corporation, MNS chief Raj Thackeray publicly addressed his party's poor performance.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief on Saturday broke his silence on party performance after the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, swept the Maharashtra local body elections, leading to the end of the 25-year-long Thackeray dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
In his tweet, Raj Thackeray acknowledged the election was not an easy one as he congratulated the winners.
"First and foremost, heartfelt congratulations to all the elected corporators of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena. This election was not an easy one," he wrote.
He pointed to his shortcomings, stating that "It is saddening that MNS did not achieve the expected success." However, he promised to not give hope.
Our very breath is Marathi: Raj Thackrey
Further, he reiterated his stance on Maratha people, saying, "Our fight is for the Marathi people, for the Marathi language, for Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This fight itself is our very existence."
He ended the note on again warning that ruling powers will not leave any chance to violate the Marathi people.
"Therefore, we must stand firmly behind our Marathi people. Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our very breath is Marathi," he added.
Mahayuti Sweeps Civic Bodies Poll
In the high-stakes Maharashtra municipal corporation elections held on January 15, the faction led by Sharad Pawar-NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faced a significant electoral setback where the poll veteran emerged as one of the biggest losers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra civic elections.
The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has swept the Maharashtra local body elections, securing control over most civic bodies across the state. The sweeping victory of the Mahayuti also ended the 25-year reign of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The alliance has clinched victories in key cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Panvel, Dhule, Ulhasnagar, Jalgaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, and Jalna.
The BJP-Shinde Sena alliance victory in Mumbai, leading to the end of the 25-year-long Thackeray dominance over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
BJP Turns Jibe Into Celebration
Following the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance victory in Mumbai, BJP leaders turned the earlier taunt into a symbolic celebration as BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sent boxes of rasmalai to Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, calling it a “sweet” response to the electoral verdict.
The ras malai jibe gained traction after Raj Thackeray earlier responded with a jibe, referring to Annamalai as “rasmalai” and invoking the controversial slogan “hatao lungi, bajao pungi”, remarks that quickly escalated into a wider political and cultural controversy.
This remark came after Annamalai had found himself at the centre of a political storm in Maharashtra after describing Mumbai as an ‘international city’, a statement that triggered strong reactions from regional leaders.
