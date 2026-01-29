2 Maoists Killed In Encounter with Security Forces in Bijapur, Bodies Recovered

Bijapur: Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday. Their bodies have been recovered.

An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and other weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot. An intensive search operation is continuously underway in the surrounding area.

A search operation was launched in the southern part of Bijapur district based on information about the presence of armed Maoists.

A DRG (District Reserve Guard) team was on an operation in the South Bastar region, and intermittent firing has been ongoing between the DRG and the Maoists since 7:00 AM.

Advertisement

Since the operation is still ongoing, the location of the encounter, the number of security personnel involved in the operation, and other sensitive information has been kept discreet to ensure the safety of the personnel involved in the operation.

An intensive search operation is continuously underway in the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Naxalite Attacks In Recent Days

Earlier this week, 11 security personnel were injured in multiple IED blasts in Bijapur. On January 18, six Naxals were killed in an encounter in Bijapur district under Bastar range. Two AK-47 rifles, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were seized in this operation. The total reward for these Naxals was Rs 27 lakh.

IG Bastar Range, P Sundarraj had said, “On January 17-18, following an encounter in Bastar range, bodies of six naxals were retrieved. Two AK-47s, one INSAS rifle, two .303 rifles and a BGL launcher were recovered. There was a total award of Rs 27 lakhs on the arrest of these Naxals. Search and cordon operation is underway.”

On January 18, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had said that security forces had killed four Naxals, including senior cadre Dilip Bedja, in an operation in Bijapur district, marking a significant blow to the Maoist presence in the National Park area.

Speaking to ANI, Dy CM Sharma had said, “Four Naxals have been killed, one of whom is a big name, Dilip Bedja, who had been active in the National Park area for a long time. Many efforts were made to bring him into the mainstream, but ultimately, the security forces took him down. Now the National Park area is also almost free from Naxals.”