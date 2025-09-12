2 Maoists Neutralised During Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Two naxalites were neutralised in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur during an encounter with security forces, officials informed on Friday. A .303 rifle, large quantities of explosives and other weapons have been recovered. While the exact location of the security forces is not revealed, officials said that they had launched a search operation in the south-west region of Bijapur district.

More details on the encounter will be given later on, officials said.



Earlier on Thursday, security forces neutralised neutralising 10 naxals, including senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj. 10 weapons recovered from the area t oo.



On Thursday, Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said, "Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead."



Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also hailed a joint operation by security forces which neutralised 10 naxals, including a senior commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, congratulating the officials for conducting an "excellent operation" in a restrained manner.



"It was an excellent operation. It was a joint operation of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted in a very restrained manner. The operation lasted for two days. In the encounter, all the Naxals were killed. A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed. Along with that nine other Naxals were killed," the Deputy CM told ANI on Thursday.



Intermittent firing continued on Friday morning with , special forces of Gariaband E-30, STF and CoBRA are at the scene.



In a similar incident, security forces also neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area. Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.