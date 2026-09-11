2 Merchant Vessels Collide Off Gujarat Coast, 21 Saved In Indian Coast Guard Rescue Operation

Ahmedabad: A major mishap was averted off the Gujarat coast after 2 merchant vessels collided near the outer anchorage OTB off Kandla. The incident involved merchant vessel MV KMAX EMPEROR, which was struck by another merchant ship, MV TRUE MARINER, following which a rapid rescue response was launched by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). According to the Coast Guard, the collision took place off the outer anchorage OTB Kandla, one of the busiest maritime zones in the Gulf of Kutch.

Following the impact, the ICG immediately launched a rescue operation to bring the crew of MV KMAX EMPEROR to safety. As per reports, of the 24 personnel on board the vessel at the time of the incident, 21 were safely evacuated. The evacuation was confirmed by the Coast Guard in a post on X, with visuals from the operation.

The ICG stated that the teams were immediately mobilized after receiving information about the collision on Friday, deploying assets to the site near OTB Kandla. The priority was to evacuate the crew members from MV KMAX EMPEROR, which had borne the brunt of the incident.

At least 21 crew members were transferred to safety without any reported injuries, while 3 crew members chose to remain on board. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the 3 personnel stayed back to support essential operations of the vessel and assist in stabilisation efforts following the collision.

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The vessel's remaining crew is continuing to coordinate with rescue and monitoring teams, as the concerned agencies assess the condition of the ship and the surrounding waters.

Pollution Response And Coordinated Monitoring

Reports suggested that with 2 large merchant vessels involved, the risk of environmental damage was immediate. The ICG has activated comprehensive pollution response measures to prevent any oil spill or contamination.

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The agency stated that close surveillance was initiated, coordinating with the Directorate General of Shipping, central agencies, and the state administration as part of the response framework. The surveillance in the area has been intensified, with continuous monitoring for any signs of slick or debris.