2 Million Traders At Risk! CTI Appeals To Sonia Gandhi To Defer INDIA's Nov 1 Rally, Warns Of ₹10,000 Crore Hit

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to intervene and defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali, warning that the massive gathering could disrupt business across Delhi's major markets during the peak festive shopping season.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, the traders' body said an estimated 10 lakh people and 15,000–20,000 vehicles expected for the rally could bring central Delhi's traffic to a standstill. The organisation said the disruption could affect 20 major wholesale and retail markets located within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan.

The demand comes just days before Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, when markets typically see a sharp rise in the movement of goods and shoppers. CTI said November 1 is particularly important for traders as businesses prepare to meet festive demand.

Why Are Delhi Traders Worried About The November 1 Rally?

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said traders across the national capital are concerned that traffic restrictions and congestion could prevent goods from reaching markets and customers during a crucial period.

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Clarifying that the traders are not opposing the political gathering, Goyal said their concern is limited to the possible impact on livelihoods and commercial activity.

"We are not opposing the rally; we are making a heartfelt plea to protect our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season," stated CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

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He pointed out that the 20 markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan collectively record a daily business turnover of ₹10,000–12,000 crore.

"These 20 markets are not merely marketplaces; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. They generate a daily turnover of 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees, and Dhanteras falls on November 6th. Traders are anxious: if a lockdown-like gridlock hits central Delhi on October 31st and November 1st, how will the goods for Dhanteras be transported in and out?" Goyal added.

The CTI also raised questions about the venue's capacity to handle the expected crowd. According to the organisation, Ramlila Maidan has a capacity of around 50,000 people, while the rally is expected to draw nearly 10 lakh attendees. It also questioned where 15,000–20,000 vehicles would be parked, claiming that the ground does not have enough space to accommodate even 200 large buses.

In a separate statement to ANI, Goyal said Delhi's trade sector had already suffered losses of ₹3,000 crore over the previous 25 days. He estimated that the November 1 rally could cause further losses of ₹10,000 crore.

20 Markets, 5,000 Trucks: How A Traffic Block Could Hit Delhi's Trade

The concerns extend beyond the immediate area around Ramlila Maidan. The CTI identified several prominent wholesale and retail markets within a 5-km radius that could face disruptions.

These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Gaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj and Daryaganj.

Many of these markets, some of which are up to 300 years old, supply goods to different parts of India and abroad. Their daily operations depend on around 5,000 trucks and tempos arriving from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka, Udyog Nagar and Mangolpuri.

The trade body warned that preparations for the rally could affect transport movement even before November 1. It said buses and other vehicles could start arriving at Delhi's borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur, from the afternoon of October 31. Barricades could subsequently come up along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

According to CTI, transporters have already started refusing to dispatch vehicles from October 31, adding to traders' concerns about delays in festive supplies.

Goyal also cited an earlier incident on October 10, when a gathering of around 5,000–7,000 people at Jantar Mantar reportedly left central Delhi gridlocked for eight hours.

The CTI had previously written to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, raising similar concerns. Other traders' organisations, including the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association and the Kirana Committee Delhi, have also sought intervention from INDIA bloc leaders.

In their communications to Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, the associations highlighted that trade worth around ₹25,000 crore takes place in Delhi between Dhanteras and Diwali. They said protests, rallies and traffic restrictions during September and October had already resulted in losses of around ₹3,000 crore.

The associations warned that another large gathering could lead to additional losses of up to ₹10,000 crore, urging political leaders to consider the impact on businesses during the festive period.

What Are Traders Demanding From INDIA Bloc Leaders?

The CTI has proposed two alternatives to avoid disruption to Delhi's commercial activities. It has asked the INDIA bloc to either postpone the November 1 rally until after the festive season, preferably beyond November 10, or shift the gathering to Burari Maidan if the date cannot be changed.

The traders have maintained that political programmes can be rescheduled, but businesses cannot afford to lose sales during one of the most important trading periods of the year.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has planned the 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March' to protest against alleged vote tampering and demand action over claims of electoral irregularities.

As part of the programme, INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold a 'public impeachment' proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, October 30, at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. The move is linked to allegations surrounding irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following the proceeding, the opposition bloc will hold a 'Dilli Chalo March' against alleged 'vote chori', culminating in the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the proposed march as a movement that goes beyond individual political parties.

"Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come," Rahul Gandhi stated.