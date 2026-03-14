2-Minute Delay, 2 Hour Punishment! Class 1 Boy Made To Stand In Scorching Sun In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case of brutal punishment has surfaced from Bengaluru, Karnataka, where a Class 1 student was made to stand in scorching sun for two hour for arriving late to school by just two minutes. The incident took place at a private school near Attur Layout.

The incident came to light after a video of the little boy standing in scorching sun was shared on social media, raising concerns for the child. The boy's parents claimed that the child suffered not only physical but emotional distress. They also accused the school staff of misbehaviour.

A case has now been registered against the school for the harsh punishment.

Reacting to the video of the incident, Yelahanka New Town Police Station said, “We have taken serious note of the incident reported, under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, regarding the reported incident where a child was allegedly made to stand under the sun for two hours as punishment for being late."

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Stressing that subjecting children to physical or mental suffering is a punishable offence, police added, “A case has also been registered under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which prohibits revealing the identity of any child involved in an investigation or case."

The public has also been requested to not shared videos or information that may reveal the identity of the child. “Such incidents should be reported directly to the police or child protection authorities,” police stated.

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