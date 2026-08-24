2 Rescued After MV Ocean Winner Sends Distress Alert near Andaman Islands

Sri Vijaya Puram: Two survivors have been rescued after merchant vessel MV Ocean Winner issued a distress alert while operating around 300 nautical miles north-northwest of Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said.

The distress alert was received on August 22, following which the Andaman and Nicobar Command, in coordination with MRCC (A&N), Coast Guard Region Headquarters (A&N), HQENC and Coast Guard Region Headquarters (NE), launched a coordinated maritime search and rescue operation, officials said on Monday around 12:40 AM.

The ship had 24 crew members. Indian Navy ships and maritime patrol aircraft were deployed to locate the vessel and its crew. During the operation, an Indian Navy P-8I aircraft detected two floating liferafts and an oil slick near the reported location of MV Ocean Winner.

Two survivors were subsequently rescued safely by MV AOSPOS, officials said. The search operation remains underway, with Indian Navy and Coast Guard assets continuing efforts to locate any other survivors and gather further information about the incident.

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