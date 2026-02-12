2 Teens Brutally Stabbed Inside Shop at Delhi's Akash Cinema Market, One Critically Injured

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed inside a shop at Akash Cinema Market in northwest Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in the Azadpur area under the Adarsh Nagar police station limits. According to police, information about the stabbing was received, following which a team rushed to the spot at the Shanti Bhawan shop in the market.

Attack inside market shop

Preliminary inquiry revealed that two unidentified boys entered the shop and attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, while two of their associates allegedly waited outside. The attackers are reported to have arrived on a two wheeler without a licence plate.

The injured has been identified as Rehan, 17, a resident of Ram Rahim Chowk in Bhalaswa Dairy. He sustained multiple stab injuries on his thigh and a minor injury on his chest.

Another youth, Gaurav, 18, also a resident of the same locality, suffered a minor sharp injury on his leg during the incident.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area and are examining it to identify the suspects. Further investigation is underway.