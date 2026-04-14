2-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured as Speeding SUV Hits Car in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi: A tragic road accident in Delhi's Alipur area resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl, while two other individuals sustained injuries. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and have initiated an investigation.

The horrific road accident occurred on Sunday at around 2 PM on GTK Road near the Khampur traffic signal, within the jurisdiction of the Alipur Police Station in the Outer North District. According to the police, an SUV, being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, violently rear-ended a car. The impact was so severe that the car spun around, went out of control, and crashed into the road divider.

As the aftermath of the accident, a two-year-old girl traveling in the car was thrown out through the window and sustained severe head injuries. She was immediately rushed to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors pronounced her dead. Two other individuals present in the car, Ravinder and Aarti, also sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the crash, the driver of the SUV abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled. Upon reaching the site, the police took custody of both damaged vehicles and registered an FIR. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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Earlier on April 5, a 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said. As per the Delhi Police officials, "A PCR call was received at around 5:30 PM in the Azadpur area, after which a team from Adarsh Nagar Police Station reached the spot. Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the youth, identified as Akash, was hit by a DTC bus, resulting in his death on the spot."

Police stated that the bus driver fled from the scene after the accident. The offending vehicle is being identified with the help of CCTV footage.