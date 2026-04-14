Noida Workers' Protest Day 2: 300 Arrested, Wage Hiked Amid Probe Into Potential 'Pakistan Link'

New Delhi: The workers’ protest in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area continued into its second day on Tuesday, a day after it spiralled into violence, triggering arson, vandalism and a heavy police crackdown.

Thousands of workers remain on edge in the D-Block Hosiery Complex and nearby sectors, even as authorities attempt to restore normalcy following Monday’s clashes that saw vehicles torched and widespread stone pelting.

Over 300 arrested, crackdown intensifies

Police have arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence, while more than 100 others have been detained for questioning.

Authorities are scanning CCTV footage and digital evidence to identify those involved, as investigations continue into the large-scale unrest.

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‘Organised conspiracy’ under probe

Investigations have revealed that the violence may not have been spontaneous.

According to police findings, evidence recovered from mobile phones suggests a coordinated effort through multiple WhatsApp groups. Organisers allegedly used QR codes to quickly add participants, creating a network that mobilised large numbers within hours.

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Several groups, including one named “Mazdoor Andolan”, are under scrutiny for circulating provocative content and allegedly inciting violence.

Authorities are also probing a possible external or foreign link, including a Pakistan angle, behind the mobilisation and funding of the unrest.

Why did the protest begin?

The agitation was triggered after workers demanded higher wages, citing disparity following a wage hike in Haryana.

Workers alleged that despite working long hours, they were earning between ₹11,000 and ₹15,000 per month and demanded salaries in the range of ₹20,000–₹25,000.

They also claimed violations of minimum wage norms and irregular payment practices by companies.

Government announces wage revision

In response, the Uttar Pradesh government stated that wages had already been revised from April 1.

Under the revised structure:

Unskilled workers will earn ₹13,690

Higher wages have been fixed for semi-skilled and skilled workers

Officials said four out of five key demands raised by workers have been accepted.

High-level committee formed

The state government has set up a high-level committee under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address the crisis.

The panel includes senior officials and representatives from labour unions and industry bodies. It has already begun consultations and is expected to submit recommendations soon.

Situation under control, says police

Authorities have stated that the situation is now under control, with heavy police deployment in sensitive areas.

Route marches have been conducted, and gatherings have been dispersed through talks. Police have urged workers to return to work and appealed to the public to avoid rumours.

Political reactions emerge

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for calm, assuring that the government stands with both workers and industry.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government, blaming its policies for the unrest.

Traffic chaos grips Noida

The violence also led to severe traffic congestion across Noida and adjoining NCR areas.

Long queues and bumper-to-bumper traffic were reported on key routes, prompting police to issue advisories and implement diversions to manage the situation.

Workers’ key demands

Protesting workers have raised several demands, including:

Salary hike and timely payments

Bonus and overtime compensation

Weekly offs

Issuance of salary slips

Formation of a sexual harassment committee

Creation of a grievance redressal mechanism