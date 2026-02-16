2-Year-Old Killed in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura Crash, Locals Blame Six-Month Prolonged Road Repair Delay

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area, triggering outrage among local residents as they claim that the negligence has led to multiple accidents over prolonged and incomplete road repair works.

The child, identified as Trishul, had gone with relatives to a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri, and while returning home on a motorcycle, a car allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler from behind on Old Halli Road, due to which the toddler fell onto the road and was run over by the car, and he died on the spot.

Accident-prone stretch

The incident occurred in the Mahadevapura zone, where road repair work has reportedly been pending for the past six months and locals claim the stretch has become a frequent accident spot.

The child’s parents were reportedly in Ujjain when they received the devastating news of their son’s death.

Residents stage protest

Angered by the incident, residents staged protests, blaming the authorities for failing to complete the road repair works despite repeated complaints, claiming that the negligence has led to multiple accidents.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, as further investigation is underway.