20 Days Long Manhunt, 10-Minute Operation: How Jaish Commander Usman Was Killed in Swift Action

New Delhi: In a major success, one of the senior most commander of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish E Mohammad has been neutralised in a swift operation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have informed Republic World that killed Jaish Commander has been identified as Usman.

Two senior officers of Security forces who have been part of the operations have informed Republic that operation was concluded within 10 minutes of its start. One of the officials informed Republic that the Intel was generated four hours prior to operation in the area and senior officials were being given realtime updates.

Other officer has informed Republic that the first small party that the Dhok in which Usman was hiding, was of Billawar Police which kept watch on the movement. "Operation was launched on input of SHO Billawar, and other officials were monitoring situation as it developed," he added.

Sources have informed Republic that Director General J&K Police Nalin Prabhat has been monitoring the situation from first mis-contact forces had with terror commander Usman on January 7 in Kahog area; and directed to eleminate this terrorist.

Immediately upon his return from Delhi, Director General J&K Police Nalin Prabhat held meeting with concerned officials involved in Kathua Operation after January 7 contact where directions were passed for going "all-out" against Usman.

Officials part of the operation have informed Republic that this 10 minute long operation has taken at least 20 days of rentless input generation, execution and several failed contacts.

