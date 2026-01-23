Updated 23 January 2026 at 18:17 IST
Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kathua
A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was neutralised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Friday.
Kathua: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was neutralised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Friday. The Pakistani terrorist named Usman was killed in a 10-minute operation in Bilawar, Kathua district. A US-made M4 rifle was also recovered from the site.
Indian Army's Rising Star Corps said that the security forces, acting on specific intelligence inputs, cordoned off the area and eliminated the foreign terrorist in a precise strike.
Search operations in the area are ongoing.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 23 January 2026 at 17:57 IST