20 TMC MPs Likely To Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla As Rebel Faction Signals NDA Support

Kolkata: The rebel faction of TMC MPs, numbering around 20, has stated that they will support the BJP-led NDA in the national interest, suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta has said and noted that they are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

He told ANI that a meeting is scheduled for Sunday and may be attended by Bengal Chief Suvendu Adhikari.

"Everyone knew this was coming; some people were questioning where the signatures or the lists were. Now that has come to light as well. As far as I know, these MPs are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, and a major meeting is scheduled for Sunday, which, according to my information, the Chief Minister of Bengal might also attend," he said.

"This rebel faction of TMC MPs, numbering around 20, has clearly stated that they will support the NDA for the national interest. So, it is a win-win situation for the BJP, they are gaining support without the MPs having to formally join the party," he added.

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Amid the rift in the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his unflinching loyalty towards party leader Mamata Banerjee, stating that she is a mature, tried and tested leader. The turmoil in the TMC came days after its defeat in the assembly polls.

With rebel group claiming support of 20 MPs in Lok Sabha and resignation of three MPs in Rajya Sabha, the actor-turned-politician said this is time to show solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, not to leave her.

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"I was with Mamata Didi, I am with Mamata Didi and I will always be with Mamata Didi. Neither Abhishek Banerjee nor anyone else is my leader. My leader is only Mamata Banerjee... This was the time to show unity and stand with Mamata Banerjee, this was not the time to leave her. Mamata Banerjee is a mature, tried and tested leader," Sinha told ANI.

Sinha was in BJP before he joined TMC."I will not take anyone's name. I was in the BJP for almost 30 years and was trained by very senior leaders. If they said anything about me, it must have been with good intentions, but for me, it is best to be with Mamata Banerjee," he remarked.

The Asansol MP said he is not concerned about what others are doing and will support Mamata Banerjee. He said he goes by the spirit of 'Ekla Chalo' song.

"I will always be with Mamata Banerjee. Even if I am alone, I will just say 'Ekla Chalo' and stay with her. I have no plans to go anywhere," he said.