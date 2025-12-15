20-Vehicle-Pile-Up Collision On Mumbai-Delhi Expressway Amid Dense Fog; 4 Dead | VIDEO

A massive pile-up of vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Raniyala Patakpur village claimed the lives of at least four people, including two police officers, and injuring 20 others. Dense fog caused low visibility, leading to an initial two-truck collision that escalated to involve 20-25 vehicles. The crash was caused due to a flipped truck spilling guavas, creating a slippery risk on the road. The resulting hazardous, slick road surface rapidly caused more vehicles to crash into the pile-up.

Relief Operations

The fatal pile-up required the immediate deployment of police and rescue teams. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, with several facing critical conditions. The traffic on the expressway came to a halt immediately, even though the route was eventually cleared.

This event is part of a larger, alarming trend, coming shortly after a separate chain-reaction crash in Rohtak, Haryana, where up to 40 vehicles collided in the fog on Sunday. Fog-related accidents were also reported in Hisar and Rewari, continuing the trend of low-visibility crashes.

In Hisar, a pile-up occurred on National Highway 52 around 8:00 am, starting when a Kaithal roadways bus hit a dumper truck at Dhiktana Moda. This was followed by a chain reaction that included a second state roadways bus, a car, and a motorcycle. Similarly, in Rewari, extremely low visibility on National Highway 352 led to a violent collision involving three to four buses.

The injured from both incidents were taken to local hospitals. These incidents reflect the necessity of extra care when driving in fog, as dense conditions severely reduce visibility of both vehicles and road conditions. Drivers are reminded that slowing down and maintaining a safe distance are crucial preventative measures in such hazardous conditions.