"Boycott Pakistan": Pahalgam Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi's Wife Demand Stricter Action Against Terrorists, Thanks NIA for Filing Chargsheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday (December 15th, 2025), filed the chargesheet in Pahalgam Attack case.

The move by the NIA has been lauded by Shubham Dwivedi’s wife and father, who have thanked the agencies and the government for taking swift action in the matter. Dwivedi was one of the 26 killed in the horrific attack in Pahalgam earlier this year on April 22nd, 2025.

Source: X | PM Modi meeting the family of Shubham Dwivedi

Speaking to the Republic, Shubham Dwivedi’s wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, said, “Firstly, I would like to say that I am pleased about how quickly the investigation has progressed in the case, and the speed with which the agencies have worked to resolve the matter. It assures us that the people in power are taking responsibility. Secondly, I would like to add that it is very sad that the chargesheet has the names of people from India. If people living in India keep helping terrorists, the country will keep getting divisive and more such attacks will keep happening.”

“It is important that we understand that we are Indians. It is just money and brainwashing; if people are helping terrorists, it's just because of money. I am thankful to NIA for looking into this and bringing those responsible to justice. Going forward, we have to ensure that strict action is taken against all such terrorists. People need to wake up and understand that Pakistan is behind most terrorist attacks, one way or another, even the recent one in Australia, and hence the country should be boycotted.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Shubham Dwivedi’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, also requested a firmer hand when dealing with terrorists. “The investigations have taken place, some terrorists have also died in the incident, but terrorism is yet to be eradicated. Recently, there was an incident in Delhi; other such incidents are reported on a daily basis, all these do not help us heal from the pain of losing our son,” he added.