20-Year-Old Arrested for Conducting Recce of Mumbai's 26/11 Target Nariman House

Mumbai: Security agencies have arrested a 20-year-old man in Navi Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations across the financial capital, including Colaba’s Nariman House (Chabad House)—a Jewish religious and cultural centre that was one of the primary targets of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks.

The accused, identified as Yash Singh, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was apprehended on Saturday following a coordinated intelligence operation by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Kerala Police.

According to investigators, Singh was operating at the behest of foreign handlers and anti-national elements—suspected to be linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network. Authorities revealed that he was tasked with gathering detailed intelligence on Jewish citizens, foreign nationals, and their commercial establishments in Mumbai. During his reconnaissance missions, Singh allegedly collected photographs, vehicle registration details, and precise geographical coordinates, transmitting the sensitive material to his handlers via encrypted and social media platforms, including Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Police officials noted that Singh admitted to receiving financial compensation for carrying out the surveillance. Security agencies emphasised that international crime and terror syndicates increasingly use social media to recruit financially distressed or unemployed youth for low-level intelligence gathering.

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The breakthrough came after the Navi Mumbai ATS received actionable intelligence regarding Singh’s online links to international criminal networks. Further investigation uncovered a direct connection between Singh's activities and an ongoing case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Thrissur Police Station in Kerala. Acting on inputs from the ATS, a special team from Kerala Police travelled to Navi Mumbai, interrogated Singh, and formally placed him under arrest after confirming his direct involvement.

The arrest carries heightened sensitivity as it comes just days ahead of the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. During the 2008 siege, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists stormed Nariman House and took hostages, resulting in the deaths of six people at the centre—including Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife, Rivka—among the 166 people killed citywide.

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