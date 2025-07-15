20-Year-Old Balasore Student Who Set Herself Ablaze Over Harassment Dies at AIIMS After 48-Hour Battle; Odisha CM Pledges Justice

The 20-year-old BEd student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, who set herself ablaze on July 12 on the campus alleging inaction over her harassment complaints, died late Monday night at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after 48-hour long battle in the ICU.

The student, who had set herself on fire outside the Principal’s office during a protest, suffered critical burn injuries and was admitted to AIIMS.

“Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management including renal replacement therapy at Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14,” according to an official bulletin from the hospital.

CM Condoles, Promises Justice

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the student’s death and pledged strict action against those responsible. In a statement posted on social media platform X, he said, “Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

The Chief Minister further assured that he has personally instructed the authorities to take the strictest legal action against the guilty. “I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law…the government stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the CM wrote.

Political Tensions Escalate

After the news about the death of the student broke last night, protests erupted near AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her mortal remains were moved for postmortem. BJD and Congress workers alleged that the government was attempting to hush up the case by rushing the autopsy and transportation of the body to Balasore.

Police deployed additional forces in Bhubaneswar and along the route to Balasore to prevent unrest. The autopsy was completed late at night before the body was sent home.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida and several BJP MLAs visited AIIMS to pay their respects.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik weighed in, stating that the student was denied justice at every level.

Student Janata Dal and Biju Youth Janata Dal stage protest in front of FM College (Source: Odisha local media on X)

President’s Visit Hours Before Death

President Droupadi Murmu, who was in Bhubaneswar to attend AIIMS’ 5th convocation, visited the victim in the ICU earlier in the day. Accompanied by CM Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the President inquired about the treatment and interacted with the doctors.

Teacher, Principal Arrested

The accused teacher Samir Sahu and college Principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh were arrested by Sahadevakhunta Police Station. After his bail was rejected by the SDJM Court, Dilip Ghosh was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Cases are filed under 75(11)/78 (2), 79, 351 (2), 108, 3 (5).

A dedicated wing of the Odisha Crime Branch is now handling the probe.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have taken suo motu cognisance of the case. A separate investigation is being conducted by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha’s Crime Branch.

Arrested Principal Dilip Kumar Ghosh

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has also sought a detailed report from officials.