20 Years After Miracle Borewell Rescue in Kurukshetra, Here's How Prince Looks Now | WATCH

Kurukshetra: Twenty years ago, the public of India prayed for the safety of a four-year old boy named Prince Kumar who had fallen into a borewell in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The entire nation took a sigh of relief as he was rescued in an operation that lasted for nearly 50 hours. The country celebrated as the boy was pulled to safety in an operation that lasted for nearly 50 hours. Two decades on, a heartwarming video has surfaced of the boy all grown up, now harbouring dreams of pursuing higher education.