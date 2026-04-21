20 Years After Miracle Borewell Rescue in Kurukshetra, Here's How Prince Looks Now | WATCH
Twenty years ago, the public of India prayed for the safety of a four-year old boy named Prince who had fallen into a borewell in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Two decades on, a heartwarming video has surfaced of the boy all grown up, now harbouring dreams of pursuing higher education.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kurukshetra: Twenty years ago, the public of India prayed for the safety of a four-year old boy named Prince Kumar who had fallen into a borewell in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The entire nation took a sigh of relief as he was rescued in an operation that lasted for nearly 50 hours. The country celebrated as the boy was pulled to safety in an operation that lasted for nearly 50 hours. Two decades on, a heartwarming video has surfaced of the boy all grown up, now harbouring dreams of pursuing higher education.
BJP MP Naveen Jindal shared a video of him meeting Prince at a Polo Ground in Kurukshetra.
Jindal interreacted with the 'borewell boy, who told him that he has completed his his Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and is pursuing further studies.
The 50-Hour Rescue Operation
Prince Kumar had fallen into a 60-foot-deep uncovered borewell in Kurukshetra district's Haldaheri village while playing.
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His friend who was playing with him quickly alerted the villagers, following which a massive rescue operation was launched. The rescue efforts lasted for three days, during which biscuits and chocolates were sent inside the borewell for him.
WATCH
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