'Without Entering Neta's Room, 90% Women Can't Do Politics': Pappu Yadav's Sexist Remark Stirs Massive Controversy | VIDEO

Patna: Bihar MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday sparked a massive controversy after claiming that 90% of women cannot do politics without stepping into the bedroom of politicians. The provocative remark was made while the Independent MP was interacting with the media, days after a bill to amend Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs voted against it.

Pappu Yadav said, “Bina neta ke room ke bagair, 90% mahila raajneeti kar hi nahi sakti (Without entering a politician's room, 90% of women can't do politics,” the parliamentarian said.

The Purnea MP made the controversial statement while saying that women are not respected in India.

Pappu Yadav earlier also said that women are not respected in India. While speaking in the Parliament last week during a debate over the Women's Reservation Bill, he said that from the time of independence to this day, women have never been respected in this country.

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“Iss desh me mahilaao ka puja to hua, respect kabhi nahi hua,” he said, adding that people who talk about women's rights are the ones who have kept women's economic, social, financial and political freedom locked in their homes.

Notice Issued To Pappu Yadav

Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of Pappu Yadav's statement on women.

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The commission has issued a notice to Pappu Yadav, seeking him to explain why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

The politician has been given three days to reply to the women's commission.